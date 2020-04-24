Coronavirus lockdown | Tamil Nadu to distribute tokens for ration supplies on May 2, 3 instead of April 24, 25

The State government on April 23 said instead of April 24 and 25, tokens for getting essential ration supplies would be distributed on May 2 and 3.
According to an official release, the essential ration supplies could be collected from the ration shops from May 4 for the month of May.
It may be recalled that the State government had earlier announced that the ration supplies for the month of May would be distributed free of cost. The essentials for the month of May for a ration card-holder, includes 1 kg of sugar, 1 kg of tur dal, 1 kg of edible oil, besides the usual entitlement of rice.
