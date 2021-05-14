Coronavirus lockdown | Shops in Tamil Nadu to close by 10 am from Saturday

CHENNAI:

14 May 2021 20:11 IST

Govt. tightens lockdown restrictions, e-registration mandatory from May 17

Provision and grocery stores and shops selling meat would be allowed to function only from 6 am to 10 am across Tamil Nadu from Saturday as the State Government has tightened the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Tea shops will be closed. These shops were earlier allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon.

“E-registration would be made mandatory from May 17 for inter-district and intra-district movement even for essential purposes, weddings or funerals of close relatives and also for travelling for medical treatment and for elderly care,” a Government release said on Friday evening.

Shops on pavements, which were earlier allowed to sell vegetables, flowers and fruits till 12 noon would not be allowed any more.

The release said “complete lockdown” would be implemented on Sundays (May 16 and 23) under the current lockdown which is slated to end on the morning of May 24.

Even e-commerce companies, which were allowed to deliver provision items, vegetables and meat would be allowed to operate only till 10 am.

Other e-commerce activities would be allowed from 2 pm to 6 pm only.