Coronavirus | Lockdown 2 keeps Chennai residents indoors, roads remain traffic-free

On day one of the total lockdown 2 in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the police intensified measures to assist the health and civic authorities in their effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With the novel coronavirus cases continuing to cross 1,000 cases every day and the city “exporting” cases to other parts of the State, the government decided to aggressively impose another total lockdown from Friday. After being criticised for being lenient during the first lockdown, the police ramped up security around the city.

Barricades were installed on arterial roads restricting the movement of vehicles.

A section of Anna Salai and a few other arterial roads and bridges were closed. GST Road, GNT Road, Sardar Patel Road, EVR Road, Kamarajar Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Velachery- Tambaram High Road and other arterial roads were almost deserted.

Commercial hubs such as T.Nagar, Pondi Bazaar, Ritchie Street, Kothawal Chavadi and Purasawalkam remained completely shut.

Vehicle checkposts were set up in 280 places across the city and border areas. Police personnel manned almost every junction, checking motorists, especially the bikers.

They arrested violators along with their vehicles and kept them in wedding halls till cases were booked. Only medical staff, vehicles transporting essential goods and Corporation staff were permitted .

After reviewing the security measures, Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan said, “It's going to be an intensive lockdown in Chennai for next 12 days. As many as 2,436 cases were booked against people who roamed the streets without reason in violation of prohibitory orders and over 1997 vehicles seized in the city limits.”

‘Better public response’

Top police officers said the response from the public this time was better.

However, no leniency will be shown to violators, they cautioned.

T.Pandiarajan, an office-bearer of Tamilnadu Vanigar Sankangalin Peravai, said though many shops selling vegetables or groceries were open, not many residents stepped out to make purchases. In Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, over 400 vehicles were seized on Friday for violation of lockdown norms.