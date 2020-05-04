Coronavirus | Industries outside Ranipet’s containment zones may be allowed to reopen from May 6

Certain industries located outside containment zones may start functioning from May 6 after obtaining permission from the district administration, said Collector S. Divyadharshini, on Monday.

With the State government allowing District Collectors to take a call on functioning of industries and commercial shops, she announced that there are nine containment zones announced in Ranipet district as it reported 40 cases over the past one and a half month.

According to her, there would be no relaxation of lockdown in areas such as Melvisharam, Arcot, Ammur, Kalmelkuppam, and Panapakkam. Certain essential shops could be allowed from May 6 in Walajah, Banavaram and Arakkonam. Industries could be allowed to open if they function with 50% workforce and arrange transportation for them, however the relaxation was not applicable to industries and shops in containment zones.

Officials would examine the feasibility of exercising social distancing at workplaces after which permission would be issued, she said. Plumbers, electricians and other workers would be allowed to move out for their jobs after obtaining permission. All other lockdown rules would remain enforced in most of the district, she said.