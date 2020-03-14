Coronavirus | Tackling COVID-19 at the ground level in Tamil Nadu

The Health Department has been screening passengers of all international flights, categorising persons with symptoms for home or hospital quarantine. However, as of now, there is a lack of clarity on what private practitioners should do if they receive patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and history of travel to an affected country. If a person with symptoms of cold, cough and fever approaches a private practitioner, these are the steps that should be followed, says P. Sampath, Surveillance Officer and joint director, Epidemics, Tamil Nadu.
- Ask him/her for a travel history.
- The history-taking exercise should include date of arrival in the State.
- The doctor should take into account the impact of COVID-19 in the country from which the patient has arrived.
- Examine the patient, check temperature, breathing sound and pulse, and look for signs of fatigue.
- Categorise the symptoms as mild or severe.
- If mild, prescribe medications as per the person’s symptoms and advise self-isolation at home.
- If symptoms do not subside in two days, and if a person has difficulty breathing, call the Health Department’s round-the-clock control room for COVID-19 at 104; landline: 044-2951 0400 and 044-2951 0500; mobile: 94443 40496 and 87544 48477.
- If symptoms are severe, call the Health Department’s control room.
- The control room will make arrangements to pick up the patient for hospital isolation and testing for COVID-19.
Points to bear in mind for persons with symptoms.
- If you have a family physician, first call him/her over the phone.
- Share details of the symptoms, travel history, if any, with the doctor.
- If you do not have a family physician, call the State’s round-the-clock health helpline at 104. They will help in connecting to the nearest primary health centre, medical officer or health team for consultation.
- Persons with symptoms cannot directly approach the government hospitals or government testing facilities for treatment/testing of COVID-19.