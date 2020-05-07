Coronavirus | High Court calls for report on bringing back stranded Tamilians

The Madras High Court on Thursday called for a report from the State government on steps taken by it so far to assist the return of Tamilians stranded in other States ever since a nationwide lockdown was imposed since March 24 to fight COVID-19.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana also wanted the government to spell out measures taken so far to bring back Muslims who had gone to New Delhi to attend a Tablighi Jamath conference but tested negative for COVID-19.

The interim directions were issued on a public interest litigation petition filed by ASA Umar Farooq of Social Democratic Party of India. Senior Counsel M. Ajmal Khan and advocate A. Raja Mohammed said that their client was ready to bear the transportation costs from Delhi.

In response, State Government Pleader Jayaprakash Narayanan told the court that the government had already appointed nodal officers for bringing back all stranded Tamilians and sought time till May 12 to file a detailed status report on steps taken by them.