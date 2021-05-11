Coronavirus | Government teachers donate a day’s salary to CM Relief Fund

Members of various government teachers associations across the State, have come forward to donate one day’s salary to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief.

In a statement, the coordinators of JACTO-GEO (Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations-Government Employees organisations) said that around 12 lakh members, which includes government school teachers and government employees have come forward to donate a day’s salary. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Vocational Teachers Kazhagam said that its members would donate a day’s salary as well.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association in a statement said that they support the efforts being taken by the Tamil Nadu government and are joining several other teachers and government employees in giving up one day’s salary. “There are over 2.62 lakh government school teachers who have come forward for this and we hope that the government will soon pass a G.O. regarding the deduction of a day’s salary,” said P.K. Ilamaran, the Association’s president.

The Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation (TNGTF) too said that all high and higher secondary school teachers who are their members have come forward to give up a day’s salary towards relief measures for the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.