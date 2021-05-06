Coronavirus | Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar tests positive for COVID-19

C. Vijayabaskar

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 23:45 IST

Former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, he said he has isolated himself on testing positive for the infection and requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. He urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and to stay safe.

