Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar tests positive for COVID-19

C. Vijayabaskar
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 06 May 2021 23:45 IST
Updated: 06 May 2021 23:46 IST

Former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, he said he has isolated himself on testing positive for the infection and requested everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. He urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and to stay safe.

