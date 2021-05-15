Coronavirus | Film and TV shooting activities to be suspended till May 31, says FEFSI

CHENNAI

15 May 2021 13:18 IST

The Federation also appealed to artistes and voluntary organisations to come forward and donate for the welfare of industry workers

The Film Employees Federation of India (FEFSI) has said that all shooting activities including filming for small screen projects will be suspended in Tamil Nadu till May 31.

Addressing a press meet on Saturday, FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani said that they had refused permission for two movie projects that were going to continue filming and that 16 television shows will stop filming from Sunday as well. “The situation now is such that we are taking the safety of our cinema industry workers into consideration. Till May 31, no filming will happen on both films and small screen projects,” he said.

Apart from well-known members of the Tamil film fraternity, Mr. Selvamani said that there were several film industry workers who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as well.

Last year, FEFSI had received donations to the tune of around ₹4 crore to help out around 25,000 members who were daily wage earners with financial assistance and with purchasing essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many members continue to need help this year since the situation has become worse. Through their upcoming anthology film Navarasa, directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have donated funds to FEFSI, using which we are helping many members buy essentials for six months. We are extremely thankful to them and want more artistes to consider collaborating for a similar project and raise funds for FEFSI too,” Mr Selvamani said.

FEFSI has further appealed to other artistes as well as voluntary organisations to come forward and donate for the welfare of the industry workers as well.