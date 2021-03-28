Coronavirus | Fifteen more test positive in Thanjavur College

This is the fifth cluster among colleges in the district.

Fifteen more students tested positive in yet another college in Thanjavur district on Sunday, indicating a continuing trend of clusters surfacing in educational institutions in the district.

The students, belonging to R.V.S. Agricultural College in Budalur, tested positive for the viral infection after several students across the district were subject to RT-PCR tests following the emergence of various clusters. This is the fifth cluster among colleges in the district.

Senior health officials said that so far 280 students have reported positive among various schools and colleges across Thanjavur district. However, most are asymptomatic and are discharged on the third or fourth days, they added. As of Sunday, 122 of the 280 patients had returned home to be in home quarantine.