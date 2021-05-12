Coronavirus | Ensure oxygen availability, Vasan urges Centre, TN

CHENNAI

12 May 2021 16:38 IST

The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government have the responsibility to ensure that lives are not lost due to oxygen shortage as COVID-19 cases are rising fast, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said on Wednesday.

Mr. Vasan said it was important that the Central and State governments take steps to arrange for adequate oxygen. He said private companies and PSUs could use their Corporate Social Responsibility funds to set up oxygen manufacturing units. The Centre and State should hasten such processes to save people’s lives.

