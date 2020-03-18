Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Efforts on to rescue 300 fishermen stranded in Iran

Many of those stuck are from Tamil Nadu

The State government is making efforts on a war-footing to bring back around 300 Indian fishermen, including many from T.N., who are currently stranded in Iran, where air transport has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 threat, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister was replying to Congress legislator S. Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor), who raised the issue in the House.

Though there had been a plan to airlift 58 fishermen, it was eventually suspended, the Minister said.

When Mr. Rajesh Kumar referred to a long-term demand of the fishemen that they be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Mr. Jayakumar accepted it was a genuine request for a long time and the State government endorsed the demand. The matter was pending with the Commissioner concerned, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 4:56:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-efforts-on-to-rescue-300-fishermen-stranded-in-iran/article31095990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY