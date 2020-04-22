Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Donations pour in for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Office-bearers of Madras Pawn Brokers’ Association met District Collector R. Sitalakshmi on Tuesday and handed over a cheque for ₹11 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for preventive measures against coronavirus infection.

The Confederation of Indian Industry Young Indians has installed contact-less washbasins at the Broadway bus depot in the city as part of COVID-19 relief measure. The users do not come in contact with the tap or the soap dispenser, but can use wash their hands by pressing a lever with their foot. The bus depot is visited by around 3,000 to 4,000 people daily, according to the CII.

Secretary, Shri Vallabhacharya Vidya Sabha, donated ₹ 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A Class I student from Thirubuvanam in Thanjavur district has contributed ₹543 from her piggy bank to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami lauded her gesture through social media.

