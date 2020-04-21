Coronavirus | Do not disrespect doctors: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on April 20 urged the public to respect doctors who are in the frontline of the country’s fight against coronavirus after reports emerged that locals had prevented the burial of a neurosurgeon who succumbed to COVID-19, in Chennai.

In a statement, Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that doctors are those who are in the forefront of our struggle against the virus, which is an ‘invisible enemy’.

“Doctors should be treated as Gods. We should not disrespect them. We need to pay our respects to the doctors who lose their life fighting COVID-19, just as we would to soldiers who die on the battlefield” Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss said.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide more protective gear to the doctors to help them safeguard against the disease.