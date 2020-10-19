Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | DMK MLA TRB Rajaa tests positive

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR 19 October 2020 16:11 IST
Updated: 19 October 2020 16:11 IST

He has self-isolated in Chennai.

DMK MLA representing Mannargudi constituency, T.R.B.Rajaa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr.Rajaa had reported fatigue two days ago after participating in events in his constituency. Subsequently, he underwent COVID-19 test on Saturday. By the time the result was out on Monday, the MLA had gone to Chennai and had self-isolated himself after consulting doctors.

Later he issued a statement stating that his health condition was stable, Mr.Rajaa called upon persons, who were in contact with him, to undergo COVID 19 tests as a precautionary measure. He also urged the people to stay safe by adhering to personal safety measures to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...