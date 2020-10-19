Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | DMK MLA TRB Rajaa tests positive

DMK MLA representing Mannargudi constituency, T.R.B.Rajaa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr.Rajaa had reported fatigue two days ago after participating in events in his constituency. Subsequently, he underwent COVID-19 test on Saturday. By the time the result was out on Monday, the MLA had gone to Chennai and had self-isolated himself after consulting doctors.

Later he issued a statement stating that his health condition was stable, Mr.Rajaa called upon persons, who were in contact with him, to undergo COVID 19 tests as a precautionary measure. He also urged the people to stay safe by adhering to personal safety measures to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

