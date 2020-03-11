Coronavirus | DMK general council meet postponed

In view of the threat posed by COVID-19, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced the postponement of the party’s general council meeting to elect the general secretary and the treasurer.

The meeting had originally been slated for March 29.

Mr. Stalin told the Assembly that his party had cancelled all programmes till March 31, and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary measures to tackle the threat posed by the coronavirus disease.

Calling upon the government to set up quarantine facilities near airports, he stressed the need for involving private hospitals and laboratories in the testing of patients with symptoms of the disease.

“The government should fix the rates for testing for the benefit of the poor. We should set up quarantine facilities in suburban areas and near the district headquarters hospitals on a war-footing,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also requested the government to provide masks and hand sanitisers to government doctors and nurses who, he said, were risking their lives to treat patients. “Precautionary measures should be taken in prisons and police stations. The traffic police should be provided with adequate protective gear,” he said.