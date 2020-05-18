Coronavirus | Distribution of kabasura kudineer commences at Ambur

Kabasura kudineer, the herbal concoction considered an immunity booster is being distributed to residents across Ambur town in Tirupattur district.
The initiative, which began last month by the district’s AYUSH clinic, directed the local administration to distribute nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer. Cups of the concoctions were distributed to vendors and residents at a kiosk set up on Nethaji Road near Ambur railway station.
The kiosk was inaugurated by District Collector M.P. Sivanarul and Minister for Commercial Taxes K.C. Veeramani in the presence of Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar and Ambur Municipal Commissioner T. Soundararajan. The distribution was at the behest of Ambur municipality and an official stressed that the powder was in no way a cure for COVID-19 and was only being provided as an immunity booster.
“One person must consume one glass daily on an empty stomach. About 100 ml for adults and 60 ml for children,” he said.
