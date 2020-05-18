Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Distribution of kabasura kudineer commences at Ambur

The distribution was at the behest of Ambur municipality and an official stressed that the powder was in no way a cure for COVID-19 and was only being provided as an immunity booster.

Kabasura kudineer, the herbal concoction considered an immunity booster is being distributed to residents across Ambur town in Tirupattur district.

The initiative, which began last month by the district’s AYUSH clinic, directed the local administration to distribute nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer. Cups of the concoctions were distributed to vendors and residents at a kiosk set up on Nethaji Road near Ambur railway station.

The kiosk was inaugurated by District Collector M.P. Sivanarul and Minister for Commercial Taxes K.C. Veeramani in the presence of Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar and Ambur Municipal Commissioner T. Soundararajan. The distribution was at the behest of Ambur municipality and an official stressed that the powder was in no way a cure for COVID-19 and was only being provided as an immunity booster.

“One person must consume one glass daily on an empty stomach. About 100 ml for adults and 60 ml for children,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:32:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-distribution-of-kabasura-kudineer-commences-at-ambur/article31615438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY