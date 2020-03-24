Coronavirus | Directorate of College Education issues circular, urges staff to remain on call

The Directorate of College Education (DCE), in a circular, has instructed teachers and non-teaching staff under the purview of the Higher Education Department to remain on call. The medical wing of Annamalai University, self-financing, private colleges, nursing institutions and deemed Universities are not under its purview.

Teaching and non-teaching staff have been told to work from home except in case of evaluation and examination supervision. They must ensure that the institution’s premises and hostels are cleaned and ready for occupation.

University registrars, college principals and hostel wardens have been advised to remain on stand-by mode and be prepared to arrive at the institution within 30 minutes, when called.

The keys to the institution should be with a teacher who lives close by. Institution heads should be prepared at all time to execute the instructions issued by the District Collector. Anyone who does not comply with the instructions of the Collector would be liable for Departmental action, the DCE has said.

Institutions have been instructed to ensure hygienic surroundings for foreign national students in the hostels. All employees of the institutions must provide their phone numbers to their respective heads and be prepared to come in case of emergency, the circular said.