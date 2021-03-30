Coronavirus: DGCA calls for enhanced vigil at all airports

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 15:13 IST

Spot fines may be imposed on violators of safety protocols

Amidst an increasing trend in the number of COVID-19 infections/deaths in many States, the Director General of Civil Aviation has called for levying of spot fines on violators of safety protocol in airport premises.

In an advisory sent to all airports on Tuesday, the Central agency said it had come to their notice that compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols in some airports was “not satisfactory.” Urging all airport authorities to ensure compliance of safety measures like wearing of masks, physical distancing etc. on airport premises, the DGCA said punitive action, such as levying of spot fines in accordance with the law should be explored in coordination with the local police to serve as a deterrent for violations.

According to police sources, special teams have been formed for enhanced surveillance at airports to monitor the observance of safety measures.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel insist on wearing of masks while passing through security checks, while airline staff monitor compliance of safety norms, including PPE for middle seat passengers, at the time of boarding. “The problem is in the arrival/departure concourse where some passengers either remove their masks or wear them improperly. In restaurants also passengers remove masks...” a police official deployed in airport security told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The police official said passengers arriving from some countries had to go through RT-PCR tests on arrival as per Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines.

The Centre on Sunday said eight States, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala, contributed to 84.5 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country.