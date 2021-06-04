Tamil NaduCHENNAI 04 June 2021 20:58 IST
Coronavirus | Decision on lockdown extension in Tamil Nadu to be announced on Saturday
The Tamil Nadu government would on Saturday announce whether the ongoing intense COVID-19 lockdown in the State would be extended beyond the morning of June 7 or not.
On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the COVID-19 scenario and the lockdown restrictions across the State.
An official said that the decision of the State government would be announced formally on Saturday.
Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials participated.
