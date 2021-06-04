Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Decision on lockdown extension in Tamil Nadu to be announced on Saturday

On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the COVID-19 scenario and the lockdown restrictions across the State.   | Photo Credit: DIPR

The Tamil Nadu government would on Saturday announce whether the ongoing intense COVID-19 lockdown in the State would be extended beyond the morning of June 7 or not.

On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the COVID-19 scenario and the lockdown restrictions across the State.

An official said that the decision of the State government would be announced formally on Saturday.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials participated.


