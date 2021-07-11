T.N.’s daily case count falls below 3,000

CHENNAI

11 July 2021 02:20 IST

2,913 persons test positive; 30 districts record fewer than 100 cases each; 27,922 persons vaccinated

Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped below 3,000 on Saturday. A total of 2,913 persons tested positive, taking the overall tally to 25,16,011.

The State’s overall test-positivity rate dropped to 1.9%. A total of 30 of the 38 districts recorded fewer than 100 cases each, with Ramanathapuram reporting fewer than 10 cases for the second day in a row. There were six cases in the district, while Perambalur followed with 16 cases and Tenkasi recorded 17 cases.

In Coimbatore, 338 persons tested positive. There were 215 cases in Erode, 180 cases in Salem, 174 cases each in Chennai and Thanjavur and 169 cases in Tiruppur. Chengalpattu recorded 148 cases, while Tiruchi had 116 cases. The Nilgiris recorded 99 cases.

There were 49 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 33,371. Cuddalore recorded seven deaths, while Tiruppur reported six. There were four deaths each in Chennai and Salem, three each in Coimbatore and Namakkal. Forty of those who died had co-morbidities.

Among the deceased were two women in their 20s. A 28-year-old woman from Pudukottai who had hypothyroidism was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on June 29. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 8.

A 29-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 1 and died on July 6 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 3,321 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged to 24,49,873. There were 32,767 active cases in the State.

A total of 1,50,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,43,98,110 samples have been tested.

A total of 74,713 beds were vacant at COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State.

There were 57,091 vacant beds at COVID-19 care centres.

Tamil Nadu received five lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday night. Amid shortage of vaccines, the State vaccinated only 27,922 persons during the day.