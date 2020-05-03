Coronavirus | Cuddalore MP in self-quarantine after coming in contact with infected person

Member of Parliament from Cuddalore T.R.V.S. Ramesh of the DMK has gone into self-quarantine after the Heath Department added him to the list of people who came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Official sources said the grandmother of a cancer patient met Mr. Ramesh in his house at Police Lanes in Panruti on April 27 and sought a recommendation letter for the woman’s treatment at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).
The cancer patient and two of her relatives, who met the MP, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1. Jipmer initiated contact tracing of potential contacts and alerted the Heath Department in Cuddalore, who advised Mr. Ramesh, his assistant and driver to go into self-quarantine. The throat swab samples of the MP and two others have been lifted and results are awaited.
