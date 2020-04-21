Coronavirus | CPI(M) seeks ‘honourable burial’ for coronavirus victims

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on April 20 said the Tamil Nadu government should use the police force to ensure that those who die of COVID-19 are buried without any problem.
“Medical professionals have been saying that the burial of those who had died of coronavirus would not cause any infection. Still, people are resisting it, and it was a matter of great pain that such incidents have taken place in the capital of the State,” he said in a statement.
He said the medical professionals and police personnel had involved themselves in combating the pandemic and such incident would cause them agony. “The government has the duty to ensure that such incidents do not take place again,” he said.
