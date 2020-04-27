Coronavirus | CPI (M) demands explanation from the Central and State governments on kit purchase

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday urged the Central and State governments to explain the reasons behind purchase of rapid test kits for a “higher price.”
“You have to explain the mysteries behind the purchase. You should also be transparent in the purchase of coronavirus-fighting equipment in the future,” Mr. Balakrishnan said in a statement.
Citing the Delhi High Court’s order on the purchase of kits from China, he alleged that the role of intermediaries and the connivance of the Centre and State governments raised a lot of questions. “It is the duty of the governments to clarify doubts in the mind of the people,” he added.
Mr. Balakrishnan said if the government had purchased directly instead of using intermediaries the kits could be purchased for ₹225 each.
“We have to assume that there is a big scandal in the purchase,” he added.
