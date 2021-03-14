Coronavirus | COVID-19 cluster identified in Thanjavur school

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at the Government-aided Girls Higher Secondary School at Ammapettai here. A total of 56 people, 55 students and one teacher, have tested positive and are undergoing treatment, heath officials said.
According to senior health officials, a student had suffered from symptoms of fever and cold last week. She was tested for the viral infection, and the report indicated that she was positive.
Subsequently, two batches of COVID-19 tests were conducted for the 1100 students and staff at the school. In the first batch, 20 persons tested positive, and in the second batch, 36 tested positive, I. Raveendran, Deputy Director of Health Services, Thanjavur, said.
Also read | 20 students among 67 fresh cases in central region
Among the 56 patients is one teacher, while the remaining are students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. All patients are asymptomatic, a source at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital said.
Among them, 17 have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital and four at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. The remaining are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the district.
Dr. Raveendran said that an enquiry would be undertaken to determine if there was any lapse in adherance to safety protocol including mask-wearing at the school.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath