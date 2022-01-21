Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in TN on Sunday, Jan 23

Essential services will be allowed; CM has asked for the cooperation of the public

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that a complete lockdown would be in effect across the State on Sunday, January 23, in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

“All the essential services that were allowed on January 16 would be allowed. All those services and activities that were restricted on that day would be restricted [on January 23],” an official release said.

For the benefit of passengers arriving at Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations and the bus terminus at Koyambedu, autorickshaw services and application-based reservation of cab services would be allowed. “This would be applicable at railway stations and in bus terminuses in districts,” the press release said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his request for cooperation from the general public. It may be recalled that a complete lockdown was imposed across the State on January 16.