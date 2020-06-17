Coronavirus | CMC opens 400-bed facility for COVID-19 patients in Kannigapuram

RANIPET

17 June 2020 23:52 IST

Christian Medical College has launched a 400-bed facility to treat COVID-19 cases at a new campus in Kannigapuram. District Collector S. Divyadharshini declared the centre open in the presence of CMC Director, J.V.Peter and Associate Director (Kannigapuram), Anil Kuruvilla on Wednesday.

The temporary COVID-19 health centre would predominantly cater to the Ranipet district and would act as a surge capacity for the main hospital too.The facility would treat COVID-19 positive patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. A total of 168 beds are ready in the in-patient general block, of which with 28 beds have been prepared for immediate service. In further phases, additional 168 general beds and 62 ICU beds will be commissioned.

Advertising

Advertising