Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | CM Stalin for manufacturing life-saving drugs, producing oxygen from TN

In an effort to achieve self-sufficiency with regard to medical needs in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the setting up of units within the State to manufacture life-saving drugs and producing the much-needed oxygen and COVID-19 vaccines.

The CM has ordered coordinaton with industrial players to set up units to manufacture high-tech medical equipment, oxygen concentrators and vaccines, an official release stated. As part of these efforts, the State-run Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO) has invited expressions of interest from companies to set up joint ventures.

Companies intending to invest at least ₹50 crore could finalise joint ventures to manufacture these much sought-after products, the release said.

