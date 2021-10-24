Coronavirus | Cinemas in Tamil Nadu to operate with full occupancy from November 1

Classes I-VIII can function on shift basis, says government.

In a fresh set of relaxations announced on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed cinemas to operate with 100% occupancy from November 1.

In schools, Classes I-VIII can function on shift basis from November 1.

All buses (inter- and intra-district), including air-conditioned, can ply with 100% occupancy, except those bound for Kerala.

The condition that hotels, bakeries and shops should shut in the State by 11. p.m. has been lifted with immediate effect.

All cultural events and meetings have also been allowed in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the government.

Film and television shootings will be allowed with the required number of artistes, but they have to be vaccinated.

The announcement of the opening of cinema halls has come as a breather for the Tamil film industry, which is waiting for the Deepavali release of Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe under the banner of Sun Pictures.

The government training centres, such as the State Institute of Rural Development and the Civil Service Training Institute, Bhavanisagar, will be allowed to operate with 100% trainees. Both contact and non- contact sports are allowed. Swimming pools can be used for therapeutic purposes. However, the current ban on festivals and political events will continue.

The government has urged all those aged above 18 to take their first and second doses of vaccine to help prevent the spread of the contagion.