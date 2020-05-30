Coronavirus | Chennai accounts for a majority of fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

At 616, Chennai accounted for a majority of the 938 fresh cases reported in the State on Saturday.

Among the new cases were 599 men, 338 women and a transperson. The total number of positive cases in Chennai stood at 13,980. The case count steadily increased in Chengalpattu district, where 94 more infections were reported.

The recovery rate in the State is around 56%. As on date, a total of 12,000 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment, while the number of active cases stands at 9,021.

Returnees test positive

Of the 938 fresh cases, 856 were reported from within 26 districts, while the remaining 82 were persons who had returned from other States and countries.

Apart from Chennai and Chengalpattu, fresh cases were reported in Tiruvallur (28), Kancheepuram (22), Salem (23), Thoothukudi (15) and Madurai (10). There were 9 cases in Tiruvannamalai, five each in Cuddalore and Tiruchi, four each in Kanniyakumari and Tiruvarur, three each in Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli, two each in Kallakurichi, Thanjavur and Villupuram, and one each in Karur, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupattur and Virudhunagar.

Among the 82 returnees, 46 were from Maharashtra and 12 from West Bengal. Three persons, who had returned from Kuwait, also tested positive for COVID-19. The trio had returned to Kanniyakumari district through Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Five others, who had returned to T.N. from Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka by flights, tested positive.

As per the airport surveillance data of domestic flights up to May 30, a total of 7,856 persons had returned to the State on 128 flights which arrived at the airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi. Of them, 15 have tested positive so far.

Of the 2,716 passengers who have returned to T.N. on international flights since May 9, as many as 89 have tested positive. As many as 195 of the 10,222 persons who have returned by train since May 14 have tested positive. Since May 19, a total of 47,811 persons have returned to the State by road in their own vehicles, and 24,877 by bus. As many as 1,176 of them have tested positive.

Samples tested

A total of 12,605 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,79,155. A private laboratory — Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences, Chengalpattu — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are 43 such laboratories in the government sector and 29 in the private sector.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)