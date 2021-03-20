Coronavirus | Case booked against school in Thanjavur for failing to adhere to SOP

A fine of ₹5, 000 was collected from the school by the civic body

A case has been registered against a private school management in Thanjavur, where a cluster of cases was detected, on the charge of negligence in adhering to follow the standard operating procedure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A second batch of 15 students at a private school in Thanjavur tested positive on Friday. Already 11 students at the same school were diagnosed as positive for novel coronavirus infection. Hence, a case has been registered against the school management and a fine of ₹5, 000 was collected from the school by the civic body, Collector M. Govinda Rao said.

In an attempt to ensure that standard operating procedures relating to prevent the spread COVID 19 were followed scrupulously by the students, the schools from where positive cases were reported were being levied penalties, Mr. Rao said.

Disclosing this to reporters at Pattukottai on Saturday, Mr. Rao, after inspecting a private school from where 11 students, a teacher and two drivers tested positive for the virus, said that a fine of not less than ₹5,000 has been slapped on the school managements for the laxity in ensuring the SOPs at their premises.

As a measure to prevent the virus from spreading through schools, the flying squads formed in the 8 Assembly Segments to monitor and check the violations of election model code of conduct rules have been directed to monitor whether the students wore masks or not while on their way to school and return.

Stating that the students who tested positive have only mild symptoms such as cold, cough and slight body temperature, the Collector said that out of 140 persons, including students, teaching and non-teaching staff, who have tested positive for the virus during the screening camps at various schools in the district, 60 students have been discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College hospital after treatment on Friday.

When his attention was brought to the non-adherence of COVID-19 SOPs at the election campaign meetings, Mr. Govinda Rao said that the contestants and the political party representatives have been asked to comply with the SOPs without fail during the campaign.

He called upon the public to cooperate with the district administration in checking the spread of the virus as they did during the outbreak of the virus a few months ago.