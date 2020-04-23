Coronavirus: Cancellation of Chithirai festival hits these Arunthathiyar families

The annual Chithirai festival in Madurai always draws a sea of crowd. However, the cancellation of the mega festival this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has not just disappointed several lakh of devotees but has also put in deep trouble some 200 Arunthathiyar families from Kariyapatti.

Their three-months' of hard work to make water bags out of goat hide, used to spray water on Lord Kallazhagar, has now gone waste.

“Each family has got some 200 to 300 hides ready to stitch water bags used exclusively during the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river,” says K. Mullaivendan (30) of Kamarajar Colony.

The Arunthathiyar family members who are into different jobs as manual labourers return to the work of processing goat hides into water bags.

“It is a laborious work and takes a lot of time,” says K. Marimuthu, who is otherwise a load-man in a local market.

The families buy the best quality of goat hide. “We have to ensure that the hides are not damaged while the goats are skinned for meat,” he says.

From removing the hairs to make the hide look red, the preservation of hide takes a long process of four weeks. “We need to handle limestone water to various natural herbs to process them,” explains Mr. Mullaivendan.

And invariably, these family borrow heavily from local people to buy scores of hides.

“Almost the entire family is involved in this work that we have been taking up for several generations. People from other community usually do not prefer this job, as one needs to put up with the bad odour that emanates from the hides,” Mr. Marimuthu says.

The families that start their work after Pongal complete the preservation work at least 10 days before the grand event of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai.

“We move with our family members and hides to Madurai and stay put near the Swami Sannithi,” he adds.

For any devotee, who dress up like Lord Kallazhagar as part of their vow, the water bag is an integral part of their costume. With hundreds of people, across all age groups, turning up like Lord Kallazhagar, the water bags are sold like hot cakes.

“We stitch the hides by ourselves and sometimes engage others as we need to complete the work within a short time. Our sale goes on till the day before Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai. We return home after taking a holy dip in the river,” Mr. Mullaivendan says.

Each bag is sold from ₹400 to ₹700 depending upon the size.

When they return home with money, it would be time for them to repay their loans.

However, with cancellation of the Chithirai festival, all their investment and hard work has put them in a quandary. “We do not know whether these hides have any other utility so that it could fetch us some money,” Mr. Marimuthu wonders.

Under the lockdown situation, these families, who have lost all their regular jobs, are burdened with high-interest loans.

They are looking for some help from the State Government to overcome the present crisis.