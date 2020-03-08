Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Baseless rumours being spread linking broiler chicken with infection, says T.N. Minister

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan | File photo.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan | File photo.   | Photo Credit: A. MURALITHARAN

Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued a clarification in the matter, says Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan in Tiruppur

Baseless rumours were being spread in Tamil Nadu linking broiler chicken and COVID-19, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said here on Sunday.

The Minister participated in a programme (‘kaalkol vizha’) ahead of foundation stone laying for the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital to be held soon.

Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry
 

Speaking to mediapersons after the event, Mr. Radhakrishnan urged the public to not believe the rumours regarding broiler chicken, as the Department of Health and Family Welfare had clarified that consumption of chicken did not cause COVID-19.

The Minister noted that Amma Mobile Medical Ambulance services offered by the Animal Husbandry Department visited the residences of farmers to provide vaccination for foot-and-mouth disease for cattle.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would lay the foundation stone for the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital on March 15, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

MLAs from the district, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan, Tiruppur Government Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy and other officials were present at the event, a release said.

