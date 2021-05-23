Coronavirus | Banks in Tamil Nadu to function from 10 am to 2 pm amid intense lockdown

Banks will function with one-third of staff strength on rotation basis

The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) of Tamil Nadu has said business hours of the banks will continue to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from May 24 to 30 and the branches will function with one-third of staff strength on rotation basis, following the intense lockdown announcement by the State government.

Working hours of branches will be from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.. Administrative / Zonal / Regional offices / back offices will function as per normal working hours, it said in a communication to banks.

Bank branches shall provide the basic essential services- cash transaction (accepting deposits and cash withdrawals), Remittances, NEFT, RTGS etc, government business and clearing of cheques, SLBC said.

Banks need to ensure that all alternate delivery channels like bank ATMs / cash deposit machines / Cash recyclers and Banking correspondent services are kept fully functional at all times, it added.

All other procedures to contain the spread of COVID - 19 as advised in earlier communications like use of face mask, washing of hands at regular intervals, maintaining social distancing etc. shall be strictly adhered to, it added.