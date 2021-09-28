Coronavirus | Back to school from November 1 for primary school students in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu

After over a year-and-a-half, physical classes for students from class 1 to 8 would resume in schools with effect from November 1, the Tamil Nadu government said on September 28.

Following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat to review the ongoing measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said the ban in respect of social, political, cultural and religious congregations would continue to be in place.

Places of worship would continue to be shut on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, an official release said.

In a relaxation, the government said meetings at district collectorates, every Monday, to address public grievances would be allowed and every month, similar gatherings to address farmers grievances shall be conducted.

Considering feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents, physical classes for children in all schools (government-run, state-aided and other boards as well) would resume from November 1, the government said.

The classes shall be held by following the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent virus spread.

Stakeholders had opined that students faced stress and a gap in learning since they are confined to their homes since 2020, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government said.

Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools from September 1.

The government, pointing to the upcoming festival season, appealed to the people to avoid visiting places that may witness crowding.

Following COVID-19 guidelines alone could help prevent a third wave of the virus, the government said and appealed to the people and commercial establishments as well to cooperate.


