Coronavirus | Annamalai University reschedules exams

Annamalai University has rescheduled the University exams scheduled to be held till April 14, in the wake of the current lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, the exams have been rescheduled and the revised dates will be notified later.

Meanwhile, as per the directions of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Murugesan and the government, the administration has directed all faculty members and non-teaching staff except the Faculty of Medical, Dental and Nursing to work from home for a further period till April 14.

The office of the Director, Estate Development and Administration will continue to function with all the staff with proper work allotment using required numbers.