Coronavirus | Annamalai University reschedules exams

Annamalai University has rescheduled the University exams scheduled to be held till April 14, in the wake of the current lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, the exams have been rescheduled and the revised dates will be notified later.
Meanwhile, as per the directions of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Murugesan and the government, the administration has directed all faculty members and non-teaching staff except the Faculty of Medical, Dental and Nursing to work from home for a further period till April 14.
The office of the Director, Estate Development and Administration will continue to function with all the staff with proper work allotment using required numbers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.