Coronavirus | Annamalai University reschedules exams

Annamalai University. File   | Photo Credit: Annamalai University

Annamalai University has rescheduled the University exams scheduled to be held till April 14, in the wake of the current lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, the exams have been rescheduled and the revised dates will be notified later.

Meanwhile, as per the directions of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Murugesan and the government, the administration has directed all faculty members and non-teaching staff except the Faculty of Medical, Dental and Nursing to work from home for a further period till April 14.

The office of the Director, Estate Development and Administration will continue to function with all the staff with proper work allotment using required numbers.

