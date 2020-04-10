Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Amid a pandemic, a salute to selfless service on the streets

Everyday heroes: Police according guard of honour to the sanitary workers of the Tirunelveli Corporation on Thursday. Special Arrangement

Everyday heroes: Police according guard of honour to the sanitary workers of the Tirunelveli Corporation on Thursday. Special Arrangement  

Conservancy staff of Tirunelveli Corporation lauded by police.

Celebrations have not been part of conservancy worker M. Lakshmi’s routine at the Tirunelveli Corporation.

Even during events such as Independence Day, Ms. Lakshmi and her colleagues always had to finish their work of sprucing up the VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai ahead of the actual celebrations and leave. Before leaving the stadium, their supervisor would tell them to return once the celebrations were over.

Also Read
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the State Secretariat

Coronavirus | There is a possibility of TN going to Stage-3 of COVID-19 transmission, says Chief Minister

 

The workers would watch from a distance as the Collector hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from smart uniformed policemen with gleaming arms, and come back to clean up the premises again.

But on Thursday, when the police accorded a guard of honour to the conservancy workers of the Tirunelveli Corporation for their selfless work amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, it was an emotional moment for Ms. Lakshmi.

The honour was given to all of them in recognition of their selfless service — the brave cleaning operation she and her colleagues are carrying out across the city when others remain indoors amid the COVID-19 threat.

Also Read
Mobile vegetable shop doing the rounds at Samathanapuram in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Mobile vegetable shops launched in Tirunelveli

 

“Since we felt that the conservancy workers’ job should not go unnoticed, the police decided to honour them in recognition of their work for the well-being of others, as instructed by City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor,” said S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City.

As City Health Officer of Tirunelveli Corporation Sathish led the conservancy workforcewith their protective face masks, the police presented the honour in the presence of Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan and Assistant Collector (Training) Sivaguru Prabhakaran at the Corporation’s administrative office.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:43:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-amid-a-pandemic-police-in-tamil-nadus-tirunelveli-laud-selfless-service-of-conservancy-workers-on-the-streets/article31303915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY