Coronavirus | All temple festivals banned in Virudhunagar till March 31

Virudhunagar

18 March 2020 15:59 IST

No fresh bookings of marriage halls, lodges allowed; omni buses asked to sanitise vehicles after every trip, and fireworks units told to limit number of workers to 50

In a fresh set of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, Virudhunagar district administration has banned all religious festivals and fresh bookings of marriage halls and lodges.

While private buses have been asked to sanitise the vehicles before every trip, taxis have been asked to avoid travel to neighbouring States.

These instructions were issued after a detailed discussion, chaired by Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, with representatives of marriage halls, omni-bus and taxi operators, fireworks industry, here on Tuesday.

The Collector said that marriage halls in the district should not permit any fresh bookings.

Only those functions for which the halls have already been booked would be allowed. “Even for such functions, the hall managers should ensure that not more than 100 persons congregate at a time,” the Collector said.

Besides, banners of awareness slogans should be put up and guests should be educated on hand hygiene before entering the hall.

Though all the recreation clubs have been already closed, club members should avoid any family get-togethers at these venues till March 31.

While taxis should avoid going to neighbouring States, in case of inevitable trips, the travel details should be notified to the nearest police station or government hospital.

Festivals banned

The district administration has banned all temple festivals, including pookkuzhi festival that attracts large gatherings, till March 31.

“Panguni pongal festivals have been scheduled till mid-April. I have asked the temple representatives not to have the festivals till March 31. They can schedule it after March 31 to avoid human contact as thousands of people from across the State usually congregate for such festivals,” the Collector said.

People have been advised to avoid bigger crowd during prayers in mosques and churches.

Disinfecting vehicles

All the omni buses should spray disinfectant inside and outside the buses before starting the next trip.

Sanitiser should be kept in the bus so that passengers could use them before boarding the vehicles. In case of air-conditioned coaches, blankets should be provided only after washing it after every trip, the Collector said.

Restricted number of workers

Mr. Kannan said that all fireworks units have been instructed not to employ more than 50 workers in their units. The employees should be provided with adequate sanitary facilities.

Similarly, commercial establishments have been asked to reduce their number of workers till March 31. Sanitiser or soap should be provided at the entrance for the benefit of their workers and customers.

Students staying back in hostels for examinations should be provided with medical facilities, and those going home should be permitted only after proper medical screening, the Collector said.

Weekly markets shut

Weekly markets where large number of people gather have been banned till March end. People have been advised to avoid crowding in daily markets.

“Local bodies have been advised to fumigate the entire market after working hours,” the Collector added.

Traders who have their business links outside Tamil Nadu have been asked to avoid travel.

Guidelines for hotels, lodges

While asking the hotel owners to maintain hygiene on their premises, the Collector has advised the workers to frequently wash their hands. Besides, furniture such as chairs and tables should be sanitised properly. Customers should be given warm water.

Lodges have been instructed to not allow fresh bookings and entertain people coming from other States. The health condition of people staying in the lodges should be monitored and their details should be shared with the local police stations and government hospitals.

People with cold, cough and fever should approach primary health centres or Government hospitals. Any health related queries could be raised to district control room over 1077, he added.