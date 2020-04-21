Coronavirus | Alagappa VC distributes face masks

Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran inaugurated the distribution of 250 cotton face masks and ‘kabasura kudineer’ by the National Service Scheme volunteers of the university to the customers who visited the temporary vegetable market set up on Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School campus, here on Monday. He said that Alagappa Institute of Skill Development has been producing face masks with the help of 10 students and faculty from the Fashion Technology department. “Under the supervision of B. Dharmalingam, Director of Alagappa Institute of Skill Development, the students are preparing face masks while ensuring that personal distance is being followed,” he said.
Around 500 face masks were also given to the Tahsildar of Karaikudi for distribution to the public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.