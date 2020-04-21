Coronavirus | Alagappa VC distributes face masks

Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran inaugurated the distribution of 250 cotton face masks and ‘kabasura kudineer’ by the National Service Scheme volunteers of the university to the customers who visited the temporary vegetable market set up on Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School campus, here on Monday. He said that Alagappa Institute of Skill Development has been producing face masks with the help of 10 students and faculty from the Fashion Technology department. “Under the supervision of B. Dharmalingam, Director of Alagappa Institute of Skill Development, the students are preparing face masks while ensuring that personal distance is being followed,” he said.

Around 500 face masks were also given to the Tahsildar of Karaikudi for distribution to the public.