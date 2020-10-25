Coronavirus | After 4 months, Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 count drops below 3,000

CHENNAI

25 October 2020

2,886 persons test positive in the State.

After four months, the daily count of COVID-19 cases dropped below 3,000 in Tamil Nadu on October 24. A total of 2,886 persons tested positive, pushing the tally to 7,06,136 cases.

This is the first time since the last week of June that the State is reporting less than 3,000 cases a day. On June 25, the number of cases rose to 3,509 from 2,865 on June 24.

Chennai recorded a marginal decline in its daily case count, which dropped below the 800-mark, with 779 persons testing positive.

The number of deaths in Chennai also decreased. Of the 35 fatalities (19 at government hospitals and 16 at private hospitals) in the State, three died in Chennai, while Chengalpattu recorded five deaths and Coimbatore and Kancheepuram had four each. The State’s toll rose to 10,893.

As many as 4,024 persons were discharged after treatment in the State. These included 1,240 in Chennai and 290 in Coimbatore. So far, 6,63,456 persons were discharged. A total of 31,787 persons were under treatment across the State. Among them were 10,147 in Chennai, 3,757 in Coimbatore, 1,836 in Salem and 1,314 in Chengalpattu.

Among the deceased were two women aged in their 30s. A 30-year-old from Vellore tested positive for COVID-19 on October 12 and was admitted to a private medical college hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing for three days. She had no co-morbidities. She died on October 22 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second person, a 32-year-old from Krishnagiri, who had hypertension and chronic kidney disease, was admitted to the government headquarters hospital at Krishnagiri with complaints of difficulty in breathing for two days. She died on October 23 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 30 districts had less than 100 cases. Coimbatore recorded 287 fresh cases, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 169 and 165 cases. In Salem, 148 persons tested positive. Kancheepuram saw a marginal rise in fresh cases, at 140, and Tiruppur recorded 101 cases. There were 98 cases in Erode and 83 in Namakkal.

As on date, Chennai accounted for a total of 1,94,901 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 42,407 cases and Coimbatore with 41,555 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 80,237 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested to 94,36,817.