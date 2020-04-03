Coronavirus | 95,692 persons home quarantined in Erode district

ERODE With a total of 32 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Erode district, 25,557 families comprising 95,692 members were home quarantined in the district as on Friday.

Addressing media persons, Collector C. Kathiravan said that of the positive cases, 28 were in the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, while four were admitted to the E.S.I. Hospital in Coimbatore. He said that currently 83 persons were in the isolation ward and the required treatment is being provided to them.

He said that 25,557 families in Sultanpet, Kollampalayam Housing Unit and persons who had returned from foreign nations and from other States were home quarantined across the district. “Essential commodities were distributed to them at their respective areas and were monitored by medical teams continuously,” he said and added that 17 persons who had returned from Kashi yatra were also kept in a marriage hall at Athani and were being monitored.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 30 persons from the district had participated in the conference at New Delhi and the details of 27 persons were obtained so far. “Few are in the hideout and their mobile phones were switched off and efforts are on to trace them”, he added.

He said that three Thailand nationals had tested positive while other three nationals had tested negative for COVID-19 and were recovering.