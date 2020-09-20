Coronavirus | 80% of COVID-19 patients treated at government hospitals: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Medical fraternity will be duly honoured by CM: Vijayabaskar

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said 80% of COVID-19 patients were treated at government hospitals across the State, and 75%-80% of COVID-19 tests were carried out at government laboratories.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukottai, Mr. Vijayabaskar said government hospitals had been doing commendable work during the pandemic.

The medical fraternity at government hospitals would be duly honoured by the Chief Minister at the appropriate time, he said.

Necessary infrastructure had been created at government facilities in preparation for any eventuality, he said, adding that due to continued measures of the State government, the number of active cases had been brought down to under 10%.

RT-PCR tests were being conducted to ensure that no infected person is left out. Stating that the fleet of 108 ambulances had been augmented, the Minister said 450 vehicles had been exclusively earmarked for the transportation of COVID-19 patients. Over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 patients had been transported by 108 ambulances across the State for treatment, he said.

A software is being developed to identify the exact location of 108 ambulances by using Android phones. He said a new call centre, too, would soon be established in Pudukottai.

The Minister gave away appointment orders to persons who would man the call centre.