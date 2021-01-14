Coronavirus | 665 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Tamil Nadu

A total of 665 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 8,28,952. Another 826 persons were discharged after treatment and four persons succumbed to the infection.
A total of 6,488 persons were currently under treatment of which 2,008 persons were in Chennai and 645 in Coimbatore.
The fresh cases included two persons who returned from Telangana and Karnataka. In Chennai, 195 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s overall COVID-19 to 2,28,566. There were 77 cases in Coimbatore, 44 in Chengalpattu and 31 in Tiruvallur. Except Perambalur, where no new case was reported, the remaining districts had less than 30 cases each. Of this, 19 districts clocked in new cases in single digits.
Chennai recorded three deaths and Vellore one death. All four persons were aged above 60 years. A 95-year-old man from Chennai with diabetes and systemic hypertension was admitted to a private hospital on January 4 with complaints of fever and myalgia for three days and difficulty in breathing for a day. He died on January 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.
A total of 60,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. With this, 1,50,68,940 samples were tested so far.
Till date, 26 U.K. returnees and 20 of their contacts had tested positive for the infection. Of them, 18 primary and 16 contact cases tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR sample testing. They were discharged and kept under home quarantine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath