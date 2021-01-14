Coronavirus | 665 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Tamil Nadu

Till date, 8,10,218 persons were discharged after treatment, while the toll stood at 12,246

A total of 665 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 8,28,952. Another 826 persons were discharged after treatment and four persons succumbed to the infection.

A total of 6,488 persons were currently under treatment of which 2,008 persons were in Chennai and 645 in Coimbatore.

The fresh cases included two persons who returned from Telangana and Karnataka. In Chennai, 195 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s overall COVID-19 to 2,28,566. There were 77 cases in Coimbatore, 44 in Chengalpattu and 31 in Tiruvallur. Except Perambalur, where no new case was reported, the remaining districts had less than 30 cases each. Of this, 19 districts clocked in new cases in single digits.

Chennai recorded three deaths and Vellore one death. All four persons were aged above 60 years. A 95-year-old man from Chennai with diabetes and systemic hypertension was admitted to a private hospital on January 4 with complaints of fever and myalgia for three days and difficulty in breathing for a day. He died on January 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 60,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. With this, 1,50,68,940 samples were tested so far.

Till date, 26 U.K. returnees and 20 of their contacts had tested positive for the infection. Of them, 18 primary and 16 contact cases tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR sample testing. They were discharged and kept under home quarantine.