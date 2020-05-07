Coronavirus | 580 cases take Tamil Nadu past 5,000-mark

A day after recording an all-time high of 771 cases of COVID-19, the State reported 580 fresh cases and two more deaths, with Chennai alone accounting for 316 patients.

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 5,000-mark on Thursday, climbing to 5,409 two days after crossing the 4,000-mark.

The total number of samples tested increased to 2.02 lakh; the day’s sample count stood at 14,195.

Two women died — a 56-year-old resident of Tiruvallur district, admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on May 1, died at 4.30 p.m. on May 6, and a 48-year-old resident of Chennai, admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on May 3, died at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday. Both had co-morbidities, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Another 31 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of persons cured in the State to 1,547.

As on date, there are 3,822 active cases in T.N. The number of persons admitted to isolation wards of various hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19 stands at 3,935.

Twenty-two districts have reported fresh cases, the majority of which are linked to the Koyambedu cluster. Most of these districts have been reporting cases from the cluster after daily wage labourers working at the market returned to their native districts.

With 316 cases, Chennai accounted for a total of 2,644 COVID-19 cases. The neighbouring district of Tiruvallur reported 63 cases, taking its count to 192. With 45 new cases, Villupuram surpassed 200 cases, while Perambalur had 33 and Cuddalore 32 cases. There were 24 cases in Ariyalur, 17 in Tiruvannamalai, 13 in Chengalpattu, seven in Ranipet, five in Tiruchi, four in Krishnagiri, three each in Theni and Tirunelveli, two each in Kancheepuram, Karur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tirupattur and one each in Kallakurichi, Thoothukudi and Vellore.

Health officials said they were able to track the majority of persons who had returned to their native districts from Koyambedu market, and added that the contact tracing was “very strong”.

Nineteen more children aged 0 to 12 have tested positive. This takes the total number of children affected in the State to 273.

As on date, the State has tested 2,02,436 samples and 1,92,574 individuals. Testing of 1,196 samples is under process.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)