Coronavirus | ₹51.79 lakh collected in fines for non-compliance with safety rules, in Villupuram range

CUDDALORE

19 April 2021 12:11 IST

Cases were booked against those not wearing masks and not adhering to physical distancing norms

The law enforcement authorities in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts have collected a total of ₹51.79 lakh in fines from people not wearing masks and those not adhering to physical distancing in the wake of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the districts.

A police officer said special drives were carried out in the three districts in the Villupuram Range. The drives, which commenced simultaneously on April 8 resulted in the booking of over 25,000 cases against those found not wearing masks.

Cuddalore district topped in respect of the number of cases booked and in collection of fines from April 8 to 18. About 12,090 cases had been booked with the fine amount being collected being ₹23.83 lakh. Villupuram district ranked second with the cases booked till Sunday being 9,769 and fine amount being collected ₹19.88 lakh. The number of cases booked in Kallakurichi district was a little over 3,450 with the fine amount collected being ₹8.06 lakh.