Coronavirus | 4,410 more persons contract infection in Tamil Nadu, 49 deaths recorded

Chennai reports 1,148 fresh cases; 5,055 persons discharged after treatment

Chennai accounted for 1,148 of the 4,410 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in the State on Thursday. Coimbatore had 395 cases, while Chengalpattu and Salem recorded 200-plus infections.

With the new cases, Tamil Nadu’s tally rose to 6,74,802. Presently, 41,872 persons are under treatment in the State. With 49 more persons succumbing to the infection, the toll climbed to 10,472.

As many as 5,055 persons, including 1,257 in Chennai, were discharged. A total of 6,22,458 persons have been discharged after treatment so far.

Of the 49 fatalities (27 in government hospitals and 22 in private facilities), Chennai accounted for 18 deaths, while Tiruvallur saw five. This included three persons in their 30s. One of them, a 37-year-old woman from Tiruvallur, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 4 and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with difficulty in breathing on October 14. She died on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 33-year-old man from Tiruppur, who had diabetes, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on October 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and septicemia. A 37-year-old woman, who had diabetes and hypothyroidism, died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai due to bilateral bronchopneumonia, diabetic ketoacidosis and uncontrolled hyperglycaemia on October 14.

Among the fresh cases, Salem reported 263, while Chengalpattu saw 255. While Tiruvallur reported 192 cases, Namakkal and Tiruppur recorded 148 and 146 cases respectively. Other districts with 100-plus cases were: Cuddalore (120), Erode (126), Kancheepuram (112) and Vellore (114). A total of 26 districts reported less than 100 new cases.

As of date, Chennai has reported 1,86,667 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 40,416 and Coimbatore with 38,712. The number of children aged below 12, who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, crossed 25,000. Till date, 85,567 persons aged over 60 have tested positive for the infection.

Another 90,752 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the State to 86,74,793.