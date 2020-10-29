Coronavirus | 31 of 37 districts in Tamil Nadu see under 100 fresh infections

For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded a little over 2,500 new cases of COVID-19, with 31 of 37 districts reporting less than 100 fresh cases.

A total of 2,516 persons tested positive for COVID-19. Chennai saw fewer than 700 cases, and 35 persons, including a 101-year-old woman, died.

Fresh infections have been marginally declining in the State in the last few days. The State’s tally stood at 7,16,751.

The number of active cases came down to 26,356, as 3,859 more persons were discharged after treatment. Till date, a total of 6,79,377 persons have been discharged in the State.

With 35 more fatalities being recorded, the State’s toll crossed 11,000.

Till date, a total of 11,018 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

The 101-year-old woman from Chengalpattu had systemic hypertension, and had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 20. She was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy, on October 25. However, she died within a few minutes of admission, due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and systemic hypertension.

Nine persons died in Chennai, seven in Coimbatore, and two each in Chengalpattu, Salem, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur.

Six districts, including Chennai, accounted for nearly 60% of the fresh cases. The city’s case load continued to show a downward trend, with 688 new cases being recorded. Chennai’s tally stood at 1,97,751 (1,86,331 persons discharged, 7,804 under treatment and 3,616 deaths).

As many as 218 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore. Erode witnessed a surge in cases as 155 persons tested positive, taking its tally to a little over 10,000.

Chengalpattu reported 150 new cases. There were 147 cases in Salem and 138 in Tiruvallur.

Tiruppur reported 96 cases, while Kancheepuram saw 86. A majority of the remaining districts had less than 50 cases each.

In the last 24 hours, 72,433 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 97,32,863.