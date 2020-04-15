Coronavirus | 31 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest since the start of April. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the State now stands at 1,204.

The day also saw 23 patients discharged across the State, taking the total number of cured persons to 81. So far, 12 patients have died due of COVID-19. The number of samples lifted for testing increased by 6,509 since Monday, the highest so far. Till date, a total of 19,255 samples have been tested in the State. For the first time, the Health department gave out details of the number of individuals tested for COVID-19 — 15,502.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that of the 31 patients, 21 were connected to the "single source event", one had an inter-State travel history and nine were contacts of COVID-19 patients. The day’s count included 16 women.

Dindigul recorded the highest number of cases with nine. Chennai had five patients, while Thanjavur recorded four cases and Tenkasi had three. There were two patients each in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam, and one each in Cuddalore, Salem, Sivanganga and Kanniyakumari.

Six patients were sick but none required ventilator support. In the last 24 hours, 69 patients hospitalised for severe acute respiratory infection were screened for COVID-19, and none tested positive, Dr. Rajesh said. Among the COVID-19 patients, 33 were under the age of 10.

Dr. Rajesh clarified that persons were discharged only after completion of the 14-day quarantine period.

Containment measures

She said that containment activities continued wherever persons tested positive for COVID-19. “Zonal teams have been formed. Twelve senior IPS and IAS officials have been posted for monitoring the implementation of containment measures, checking for proper lifting of samples, contact tracing and adherence to physical distancing,” the Health Secretary said.

“We want to limit the cases within the containment zones as far as possible. Today, the number of cases is 31. We have to wait and watch in the coming days,” she added.

With the State awaiting approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research for trial of convalescent plasma therapy, she said that T.N. was framing protocols for the trials. “We need the willingness of patients who have recovered and been discharged. We are creating a database of the patients and have readied a format to get their willingness,” Dr. Rajesh said.

When asked about higher testing numbers in States such as Maharashtra and Kerala, Dr. Rajesh said that Tamil Nadu recorded its first COVID-19 case in early March and it was important to take into account when other States first reported cases and look at the testing numbers over a period of time. “We have lifted samples from 15,502 individuals from the time the first case was reported. We do not have any shortage of staff in the laboratories, and all facilities are functioning well,” she said. The Health Secretary said additional staff were posted at the laboratories to ensure that testing was done 24x7.

In addition, the department had identified required equipment in the departments of Higher Education, Animal Husbandry and Agriculture and was shifting them to its laboratories, she added.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 21 updates | Helpline numbers

“We started by screening travellers from Wuhan. When COVID-19 spread to other parts of China, those coming from other provinces of China were screened as per the travel advisory. This is an imported disease. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, after we had cases from the single source cluster, we have traced their primary and secondary contacts. All international travellers and their contacts were also traced and tested. Now, whoever has influenza-like illness is also being tested,” she said.

On masks, Dr. Rajesh said that triple layer masks, N95 masks and personal protective equipment were for hospital staff. “Among the public, persons in the vulnerable group, such as those above 60, those with diabetes and hypertension, or undergoing cancer treatment, or persons who underwent organ transplant, should wear triple layer masks. Healthy individuals can wear reusable masks made at home.”

She said dialysis was required by nearly 15,000 patients across the State, and measures to ensure that they underwent dialysis thrice a week had been taken by involving the 108 ambulance service.

As of date, a total of 38,139 persons were under home quarantine and 135 in government quarantine facilities. A total of 1,870 persons were admitted to isolation facilities. Of the total 19,255 samples lifted, 1,204 persons had tested positive, 13,234 samples had returned negative. Testing of 777 samples was under process, while 4,040 samples were repeats of the same patients, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.